Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Reaches $92.47 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $92.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $84.36 or 0.00125211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,507.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00583216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00054482 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,663,462 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

