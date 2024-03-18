Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1,328.95 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,606.38 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,328.95 billion and $43.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.36 or 0.00589614 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054594 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00124520 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,657,150 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

