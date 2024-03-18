Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1,328.95 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,606.38 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,328.95 billion and $43.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.36 or 0.00589614 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054594 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00124520 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,657,150 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.