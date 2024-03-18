Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,724,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 13,817,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.6 days.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 300,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $134.65 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,967.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig Resource Play consisting of the Pouce Coupe, Gordondale, and Elmsworth properties located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.