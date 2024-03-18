BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 155.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 407,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,514. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

