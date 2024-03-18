biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.28. biote shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 46,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

biote Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

The company has a market cap of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of biote by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,991 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of biote by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in biote by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of biote by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Further Reading

