Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 5.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.80. 120,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 961,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 9.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $579.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

