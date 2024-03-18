BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 5.5%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.20. 943,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,363,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

