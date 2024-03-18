Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 198 shares.The stock last traded at $982.00 and had previously closed at $938.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $824.06 and its 200-day moving average is $805.14.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

