BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 12,523,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,033,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,785,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,520,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

