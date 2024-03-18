Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 444,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 951,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Better Choice Trading Up 6.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55.
Shares of Better Choice are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Better Choice
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
