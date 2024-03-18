Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 444,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 951,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Better Choice Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Shares of Better Choice are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

About Better Choice

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Better Choice by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

