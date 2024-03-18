Berry Global Group’s (BERY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

