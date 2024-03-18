Benjamin Forester Stein Sells 4,330 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.04, for a total transaction of C$515,433.67.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.64 billion.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.