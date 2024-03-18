Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

BLTE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -1.55. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $359,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

