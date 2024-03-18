Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

