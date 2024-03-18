Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
