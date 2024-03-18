Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,743.0 days.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basic-Fit
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.