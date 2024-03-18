Barrington Research Increases Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $18.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.72. 176,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,832. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Aegis Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

