Barclays Raises Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $79.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

