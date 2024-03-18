Barclays Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $39.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,425. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Exelon by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,432,000 after purchasing an additional 349,663 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

