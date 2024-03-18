Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.86% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,569. The company has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

