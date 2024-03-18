Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
BHB opened at $24.79 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
