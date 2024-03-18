BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,815. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 120,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 97,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

