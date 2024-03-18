Bank of America Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $475.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.80.

NYSE:BLD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. TopBuild has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $421.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

