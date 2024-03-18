Bank of America Boosts World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Price Target to $26.00

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get World Kinect alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Kinect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth $157,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $90,585,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $57,423,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.