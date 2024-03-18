Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. Baidu has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

