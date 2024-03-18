B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 15,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,065,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,166. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

