B. Riley Raises Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $5.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 882,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 321,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

