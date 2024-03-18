B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $15.61. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 2,439,472 shares traded.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -71.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

