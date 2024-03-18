Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.62 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

