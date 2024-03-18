AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 371,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,313. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.