Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. 148,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,183. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

