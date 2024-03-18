Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. 148,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,183. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.