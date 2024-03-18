Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $61.58 or 0.00091400 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $23.24 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

