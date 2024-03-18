Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.18.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

