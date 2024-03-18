AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Acquires C$89,694.38 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

