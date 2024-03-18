Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 830 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $102.91. 55,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

