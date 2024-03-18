Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 80,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

