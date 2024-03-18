Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 100,517 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,517 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy comprises 2.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,160,000 after buying an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after buying an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after buying an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,344. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

