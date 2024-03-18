Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,049 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.15. 149,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.52. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

