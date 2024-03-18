Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,045 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 7.2% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $214.90. 187,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

