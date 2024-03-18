Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $1.51 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 320,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,842. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

