Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up about 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $10,167,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

