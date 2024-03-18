Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 4.6% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

