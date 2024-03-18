Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,753 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 135,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $66.99. 20,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,995. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

