Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires 569 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $336.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.