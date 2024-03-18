Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 247 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

AVGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,235.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,568. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.28. The company has a market capitalization of $572.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

