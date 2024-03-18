Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.44. The company had a trading volume of 174,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

