Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 604,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

