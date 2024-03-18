Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.86. 710,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,683. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

