Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 6.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.25. 80,441,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,202,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

