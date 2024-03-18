Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 7.6%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 2,580,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,232,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.90.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,625,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 546,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 666,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 415,980 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

